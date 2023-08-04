GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — One of the top reasons people come to South Haven is the water and all the different activities it offers. But when you’re packing for vacation, there isn’t always a lot of extra room for recreational gear, like your kayak or paddleboard.

If you don’t own that kind of gear, vacation is a great time to try a new activity. SoHa Surf allows you to rent gear right on the beach and it’s easy and affordable. They have three rental stands, located at South Beach, North Beach and the Black River.

One-hour rentals start at $25 for paddleboards, single and tandem kayaks. You can also rent in two-and four-hour increments or for the entire day. SoHa Surf also has a shop on Phoenix Street in downtown South Haven. It’s a great place to pick up beach gear and sunglasses.

SoHa Surf Shop

518 Phoenix Street