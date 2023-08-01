GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are highlighting South Haven all week long, and we can’t talk about this awesome town without mentioning some of the popular restaurants and bars, including Black River Tavern. Scott and Furkan join us today to talk about their menu and atmosphere!

Black River Tavern opened in July 2011 offering traditional bar fare along with some family recipes and a focus on homemade fresh food. Located looking out to South Haven’s lighthouse, BRT offers one of the best views of Lake Michigan! Black River Tavern quickly became a favorite for locals and visitors alike, not only for the food but for its relaxed atmosphere; “a place where everybody knows your name” feel. They also offer live music, Trivia Night and plenty of opportunities to catch a game.

All under one roof, Black River Tavern continues to be a family-friendly restaurant with an adult nightlife featuring the best in live music, and The River Bottom, a 21+ retro-style speakeasy, is South Haven’s newest little gem offering Mediterranean cuisine, craft cocktails and world beers. The River Bottom offers a completely different option not found in South Haven. Featuring an authentic Mediterranean menu inspired by our Chef Furkan Aydemir from Turkey, the lower level has transformed into 1920’s style pub reminiscent of a prohibition speakeasy.

Black River Tavern

403 Phoenix, South Haven

269-63-RIVER

Open Tuesday-Sunday

BlackRiverTavern.com

Sponsored by Black River Tavern.