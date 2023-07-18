GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- In the summer, we all want to be on the water, and when you think about Ludington, you think of beautiful views, vast beaches and cool water. The best food to add to that scenario — is ice cream!

In Ludington, everyone knows about and loves House of Flavors, a family-run business that serving delicious food and homemade ice cream.

House of Flavors is celebrating a 75th anniversary this year. Rachael got the chance to stop in and talk with the family at the heart of this business and to see how House of Flavors has grown and changed over the years!

There’s more to House of Flavors than just the restaurant. They also run a manufacturing plant in Ludington that produces private-label ice cream shipped all over the country. This year, they’ll produce nearly 27 million gallons of ice cream. They make ice cream for large retailers all over the United States.

House of Flavors

402 W. Ludington Avenue

Ludington

Open 7 days a week

Sponsor: House of Flavors