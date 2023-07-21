GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Stearns Park Beach is a very popular place to spend the day in Ludington and a local favorite place to watch the sunset over Lake Michigan.

Ludington has many beautiful beaches, which makes it a popular place to visit when it’s warm out. When it comes to choosing a beach, it seems everyone wants something different: some like activity, others may want it quiet and some may want a beach to take the dog! With so many beaches to choose from, we wanted to give you a rundown of what’s available.

