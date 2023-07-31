GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- One of the first things you need to do when planning a getaway to South Haven is figure out where you’re going to stay! These days, many people want all the comforts of home on vacation including a kitchen they can prepare snacks or meals in, patios or balconies where they can enjoy sunsets and family time, and enough space to accommodate a variety of people! We checked in with Big Blue Rentals to learn more about renting a home or condo in South Haven, and to see the unique settings and neighborhoods you’ll find them in.

>>>Take a look!

Big Blue Rentals is a great resource for anyone wanting the ultimate vacation experience. They offer all the luxuries of your home, including washers and dryers, bikes, equipment and more amenities.

Big Blue Rentals

Get your trip started at BigBlueRentals.com!

Sponsored by Big Blue Rentals.