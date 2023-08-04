GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Finding a comfortable place to stay with all the amenities you need is one of the most important pieces of planning a vacation or weekend getaway. Luckily, if you’re planning to come to South Haven, there are plenty of great options.

South Haven has a rich history as a resort town with generations of families returning year after year. South Haven’s first hotel, the Forest House, was recently renovated as a museum by the Historical Association of South Haven.

Jen is with us today from the South Haven Convention and Visitors Bureau with some tips on finding a place to stay that can suit all your needs.

Variety of lodging options:

https://www.southhaven.org/places-to-stay/

Family-friendly, adults-only, camping, on water:

https://www.southhaven.org/blog/planning-the-perfect-south-haven-vacation-accommodations-are-kay/

The walkability of lodging options and Harborwalk:

https://www.southhaven.org/directory/maritime-district-harbor-walk/

Pet-friendly accommodations:

https://www.southhaven.org/resources/pet-friendly/

For all things South Haven, visit SouthHaven.org!