GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — There are boats everywhere you look in South Haven, along the shores of the big lake and winding through the Black River. The Michigan Maritime Museum sits on the north side of the river and recently opened a brand new Maritime Heritage Center.

The museum makes South Haven’s maritime history come alive. There are hands-on exhibits at its waterfront campus including permanent exhibits and workshops. You can also hop on board the museum’s tall ship, Friends Good Will, and tour the Black River, and head out to Lake Michigan.

Michigan Maritime Museum

260 Dyckman Avenue

South Haven, MI 49090

(269) 637-8078