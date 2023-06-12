GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to do some adventuring this summer — we’ve got a great place for you. A place where you can step back in time, learn about larger-than-life animals that roamed West Michigan and do hands-on activities, all at the Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon. The museum offers a variety of programs across multiple historical sites, so we thought we’d take you out to explore its many offerings.

That seven-day pass really allows you to explore all the museums and programs. The Lakeshore Museum Center can also be a go-to spot for indoor activity on rainy days when you might not want to be outside. Just head to LakeshoreMuseum.org, where you can also learn more and book some of the fun tours at the Hackley and Hume Historic Site. Bonus: Father’s Day is this weekend and admission for Muskegon County dads is free!

