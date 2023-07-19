GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week, we’ve been sharing our Destination West series focusing on Ludington, and today, we are delving into its history.

Ludington has a rich maritime history and a beautiful museum that allows you to explore. At the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, you can learn more about the SS Badger, the Great Lakes’ largest cross-lake passenger ferry, which travels daily from Ludington to Manitowoc, Wisconsin. You can also learn about shipwrecks and the industries that helped put Ludington on the map.

We’re taking you inside the museum and learning about other historic places in Ludington you don’t want to miss. Take a look.

Port of Ludington Maritime Museum

217 South Lakeshore Dr., Ludington

Open Tuesday-Saturday

10 am-5 pm

Now through October 21st

LudingtonMaritimeMuseum.org

