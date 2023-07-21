GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Boating and maritime history are a big part of Ludington. There’s world-class fishing on the big lake and the inland lakes and several charter fishing services and boat rentals in the area. Ludington State Park is situated between Lake Michigan and Hamlin Lake and is one of the most popular state parks in our state.

Ludington State Park

8800 W. M-116, Ludington

231-843-2423

PureLudington.com/Ludington-State-Park