GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hackley Community Care was developed with the belief that the best way to address the healthcare needs of the community is to address the needs of the individual. That’s why it provides a comprehensive array of medical, dental, mental health, school-based and pharmacy services for its patients as well as social, economic and psychological assistance.

Its goal is to ensure the health and well-being of its patients. Hackley Community Care is proud to be a patient-centered medical home that has been serving the lakeshore for over 30 years.

Hackley Community Care

Nearly 30 locations in Muskegon County

231-733-1335

HackleyCommunityCare.org

