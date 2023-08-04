GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Blueberry Festival is held every August in South Haven and is one of the country’s oldest continuously-running fruit festivals.

Van Buren County is the nation’s most prolific producer of highbush blueberries, and Michigan produces upward of 100 million pounds each year. Growers, packers, u-picks, specialty equipment, agritourism, cottage industry and more convene right here in Southwest Michigan, and it’s all thanks to the delicious and healthy king of fruits — the almighty blueberry.

National Blueberry Festival

August 10-13

South Haven

Events include: Farm Day, parade, pie eating contest, kids activities, kids fun zone rides, 5K fun zone, craft fair, music and more

BlueberryFestival.com

Can’t make it to the festival? You can always visit DeGrandchamp Farms

DeGrandchamp Farms

76241 14th Ave, South Haven

STORE: OPEN MON-WED 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

OPEN THUR-SUN 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

U-PICK: OPEN DAILY 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

DeGrandchamps.com