GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Blueberry Festival is held every August in South Haven and is one of the country’s oldest continuously-running fruit festivals.
Van Buren County is the nation’s most prolific producer of highbush blueberries, and Michigan produces upward of 100 million pounds each year. Growers, packers, u-picks, specialty equipment, agritourism, cottage industry and more convene right here in Southwest Michigan, and it’s all thanks to the delicious and healthy king of fruits — the almighty blueberry.
National Blueberry Festival
August 10-13
South Haven
Events include: Farm Day, parade, pie eating contest, kids activities, kids fun zone rides, 5K fun zone, craft fair, music and more
BlueberryFestival.com
Can’t make it to the festival? You can always visit DeGrandchamp Farms
DeGrandchamp Farms
76241 14th Ave, South Haven
STORE: OPEN MON-WED 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
OPEN THUR-SUN 8:00 am – 8:00 pm
U-PICK: OPEN DAILY 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
DeGrandchamps.com