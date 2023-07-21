GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum is a special and unique property located in the former U.S. Coast Guard station, right along the channel. It’s part of the Mason County Historical Society that preserves vital pieces of the community’s rich maritime and lumber history. Rebecca Berringer is their Executive Director, and she joins us to talk about what they offer!

Historic White Pine Village 1687 S Lakeshore Dr, Ludington

231-843-4808

HistoricWhitePineVillage.org

Mason County Research Center 130 E. Ludington St., Ludington

Behind-the-Scenes Tours: Tours offered daily @ 2pm. Tickets.

Mason County Emporium & Sweet Shop 130 E. Ludington St., Ludington

MasonCountyMIHistory.org