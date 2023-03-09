GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) As we approach the official first day of Spring later this month, we continue to think about opportunities to be outside, and how to enhance our outdoor spaces. We love those spaces where we can entertain, be out as a family or enjoy some quieter moments, just relaxing.

Designing spaces like that is truly an art. So, in the weeks to come, we’re profiling a number of outdoor projects by the designers at Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens. Today, we’re taking a look at an award winning project they took part in at Steelcase Headquarters. The goal of this hybrid project was to create a productive place for employees to work and a place for them to take a break during their workday.

The landscape designers at Harder and Warner can design just about anything, just give them a call and set up an appointment to start the process!

Harder and Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens

6464 Broadmoor SE

Caledonia

616-698-6910

Sponsor: Harder & Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens