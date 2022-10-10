GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) For half a century now, Design Quest has been bringing modern design to West Michigan. The Sorensen family, who started the store in 1972, celebrated with a 50th anniversary party at the store located on 28th Street in Grand Rapids. They started in a 1200 square foot space in Gaslight Village and have moved locations 4 times and now occupy a 52,000 square foot building.

Design Quest started a an importer of Scandinavian furniture and has grown into West Michigan’s largest modern furniture source. Design Quest is celebrating their 50th anniversary with special retrospective exhibits and a sale. If you visit Design Quest through October 28th you can take advantage of their sale and register for a raffle and take advantage of over 20 special discounts.

Design Quest

4181 29th Street SE

Grand Rapids

616-940-9911

