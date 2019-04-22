eightWest

Design a landscape plan with Harder and Warner

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 01:23 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 01:23 PM EDT

Design a landscape plan with Harder and Warner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The weather is drying out a bit and the temperatures are getting warmer. It’s time to start thinking about getting outside to beautify our outdoor spaces. But where do we start and what should we plant? Whether you need help with a landscape design plan or just need beautiful plants and trees to breath your space to life, Harder and Warner can help.

Harder and Warner has a great selection of everything you need to get your outdoor living space ready for the new season! From planting materials to flowers, shrubs and trees.   The trees, by the way, are grown on the property of Harder and Warner, so they are raised while being exposed to West Michigan's wild weather extremes.

Harder & Warner Landscaping & Garden Center

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries