Design a landscape plan with Harder and Warner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The weather is drying out a bit and the temperatures are getting warmer. It’s time to start thinking about getting outside to beautify our outdoor spaces. But where do we start and what should we plant? Whether you need help with a landscape design plan or just need beautiful plants and trees to breath your space to life, Harder and Warner can help.
Harder and Warner has a great selection of everything you need to get your outdoor living space ready for the new season! From planting materials to flowers, shrubs and trees. The trees, by the way, are grown on the property of Harder and Warner, so they are raised while being exposed to West Michigan's wild weather extremes.
Harder & Warner Landscaping & Garden Center
- 6464 Broadmoor SE - Caledonia
- (616) 698-6910
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Kayak rentals at Riverside Park start Friday
- Kzoo reservation signs 'healing' for Gun Lake Tribe
- Grand Rapids driver charged in deadly UP crash
- Mom who ran over son outside school gets jail
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.