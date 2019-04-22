Design a landscape plan with Harder and Warner Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The weather is drying out a bit and the temperatures are getting warmer. It’s time to start thinking about getting outside to beautify our outdoor spaces. But where do we start and what should we plant? Whether you need help with a landscape design plan or just need beautiful plants and trees to breath your space to life, Harder and Warner can help.

Harder and Warner has a great selection of everything you need to get your outdoor living space ready for the new season! From planting materials to flowers, shrubs and trees. The trees, by the way, are grown on the property of Harder and Warner, so they are raised while being exposed to West Michigan's wild weather extremes.