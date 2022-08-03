GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Homelessness is a complex subject and there are many solutions to the problem. Many organizations in Grand Rapids contribute to the solutions in a myriad of ways including Dégagé Ministries – they’ve recently released a documentary and are having a community event next week.

Every day 400-500 people use the services provided by Dégagé Ministries. They provide immediate needs such as food, hygiene services, laundry, ID services, a mailing address, storage for belongings and overnight shelter for women.

Dégagé Ministries

Free film series on the causes, realities and solutions to homelessness

Documentary: Us & Them

August 10th from 6pm-9pm

Dégagé Ministries – 144 Division S.

DegageMinistries.org