Declutter your home with these organizing tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether you’re moving or just doing some spring cleaning, going through your things and getting rid of the clutter in your home can be very overwhelming. Moxie Life Organizing understands that and has a good message: no matter the project at hand, “it’s manageable.”

The team, comprised of Susie Marsh, LBSW and Kate Wert, LLMSW, will be leading multiple seminars at the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show this weekend on how to properly pack and organize your belongings.

Saturday, January 18th – 3pm, 6pm

Sunday, January 19th – 12pm

REMODELING & NEW HOMES SHOW @ DEVOS PLACE

Friday, January 17th | 12pm-9pm

Saturday, January 18th | 10am-9pm

Sunday, January 19th | 11am-5pm

Adults: $10 Online / $12 At the Door Children 6-14: $4 Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18 Online Only

