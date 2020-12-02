Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services hosting a drive-thru Signing Santa event this weekend!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services is doing a Drive-Thru Signing Santa this Saturday!

For some Deaf kids, this annual event is the first time they have ever been able to communicate with Santa! These kids have a voice and their voice is through sign language.

This year’s event will be Saturday, December 5 from 10 am to 1 pm at Little Pine Island Camp.

There will be various stations, including refreshments, games, take-aways, and of course Santa who will have gifts (many of which have been donated) for all of the kids!

Gift donations are also being collected for the children at this event. You can get more info here!