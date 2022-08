GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services has exciting news – they just moved into their new offices at the Special Olympics Building. Deb joins us today to talk all about their exciting grand opening for the public today at 5pm and also how they help the deaf and hard of hearing community in West Michigan.

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services

NEW LOCATION: 160 68th St. SW, Ste 140

616-732-7358

info@DeafHHS.org

DeafHHS.org