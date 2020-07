GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer camps, for the most part, won’t be part of the regular routine for kids this year but the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services is holding a Virtual Kids Kamp!

Kids Kamp focuses on accessibility for those who are Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing. Kids Kamp videos are free and will be posted on their YouTube Channel.

Virtual Kids Kamp

July 13-17

DeafHHS.org