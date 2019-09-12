Dashing denim at Leigh’s

Closings & Delays
eightWest

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If we were to name one piece of clothing that everyone seems to have and love, it would be probably be a pair of jeans!

Skinny jeans, high-waisted and flares, denim comes in all forms these days. It’s one of the most versatile pieces of clothing we own, so why not invest in a pair that we absolutely love! We know of a go-to spot for that, Leigh’s and they’ve got a deal on all their denim right now and special beauty event coming up, take a look!

Leigh’s also has their Trish MCEvoy event happening next week, September 18th and 19th. You’ll want to make a reservation, just give the store a call!

Denim Special:

  • Present the coupon for $20 off a pair of jeans
  • Valid through 9-30-2019
  • Limit one per customer
  • Not valid on prior purchases or sale merchandise

Leigh’s

