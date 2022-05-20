GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Get ready to immerse yourself in the rich Asian-Pacific culture. The annual Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival is back June 10 & 11 at Calder Plaza. The public is invited to come out and enjoy Dragon and Lion dances, drumming, food, and an activity tent for the kids.

Friday, the opening night of the festival, indigenous Hawaiians will talk about their native culture and perform dances. Saturday is dedicated to the Hmong community. Festival organizers say it’s important to highlight and celebrate this group of people, as they do not have their own country and they fought alongside U.S. soldiers during the Vietnam War.

Friday, June 10 – Saturday, June 11

11am-11pm

Calder Plaza – Grand Rapids