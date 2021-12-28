Daisy’s Emporium hosting a great sale now through January 1st!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re always looking for fun and unique events to share with you, so if you love antiquing and shopping for treasures, you should know about the annual Lakeshore Antique Trail Sale happening on New Year’s Day!

Many of the businesses participating in the sale have started their sales early, like Daisy’s Emporium in Spring Lake! Daisy’s has fantastic finds all year long and right now, deals of up to 40% off! Rachael stopped by to check out all the unique finds!

Daisy’s Emporium

Part of the Lakeshore Antique Trail

801 W. Savidge St. – Spring Lake

Sale on through Saturday, January 1st

616-846-1774

