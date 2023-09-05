GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Well visits with a primary care physician are essential for people of all ages, from children to seniors. They play a crucial role in early detection, prevention and personalized care, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive and coordinated healthcare for both their physical and mental well-being.

Regular well visits with a primary care physician allow for early detection of health issues and effective preventive measures. Through routine screenings and tests, potential health concerns can be identified and addressed before they worsen, leading to better health outcomes in the long run.

Joining us today is Dr. Steve Bargwell, from University of Michigan Health-West.

