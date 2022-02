KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bronson Healthcare will be hosting a virtual vigil Tuesday evening to remember and honor those who have been affected by COVID-19.

Healing Steps Forward Virtual Vigil, set to start at 7:30 p.m., will include the lighting of three candles. One candle will be lit to remember those who have died from COVID-19, the second will be lit for those who are grieving and the third will be lit for those who have taken care of others, Bronson Healthcare said in a release.