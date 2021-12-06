Pine Rest discusses psychiatric medications and safety for pregnant and breastfeeding women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It can be confusing and even scary to navigate pregnancy and breastfeeding while worrying about whether or not your psychiatric medications are safe to take.

Dr. Madhavi Nagalla is a psychiatrist at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and she discusses which psychiatric medications are safe to take during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

