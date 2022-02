GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Growing up isn’t easy and children and teens face a lot of different emotions, including anxiety and depression.

Dr. Kyle Ahonen, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellow at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services discusses how we can help identify these signs in our children and talk to them about it.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

For more information, visit PineRest.org.

Sponsored by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.