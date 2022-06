GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s very easy and common for people to compare themselves to others and adopt the “the grass is always greener” mindset.

We are joined by Jean Holthaus, LISW, LMSW from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services to talk about envy and how to use that energy to better improve our own lives.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

800-678-5500

PineRest.org

Sponsored by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.