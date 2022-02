GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know the pandemic has affected all of us in different ways. We’re going to focus on children and teens.

Dr. Heide Rollings, Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services discusses how we can help our children and teens during the pandemic.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

For more information, visit PineRest.org.

Sponsored by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.