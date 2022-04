GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Parents may wonder where they can go to get mental health support for children and teens.

Dr. Kellen Stilwell, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellow at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, joins us to discuss how to find help for a loved one.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

For more information, visit PineRest.org.

Sponsored by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.