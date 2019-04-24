eightWest

Cutting edge technology for a great smile

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 12:27 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 12:27 PM EDT

Cutting edge technology for a great smile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Wouldn't you like to have the smile you had in your high school graduation picture? Today Dr. Thomas Lambert is here with us, along with two of his patients, Lynn and Randy. They watned to share their incredible smile makeover journey gave them back the smiles of their youth. 

Cutting edge digital impressions have eliminated the old way of doing impressions that left most patients gagging from the goopy process. Now scanning the teeth with a digital camera allows for a comfortable patient experience. It allows the design of the porcelain restorations to be done in as little as one day. 

Each porcelain restoration is handcrafted in the USA by a team of highly skilled and experienced technicians at Studio 2 Dental Designs. 

Thomas J. Lambert DDS
www.smilegrandrapids.com  
3300 Grand Ridge Drive - Grand Rapids
(616) 364-6490
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries