Cutting edge technology for a great smile
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Wouldn't you like to have the smile you had in your high school graduation picture? Today Dr. Thomas Lambert is here with us, along with two of his patients, Lynn and Randy. They watned to share their incredible smile makeover journey gave them back the smiles of their youth.
Cutting edge digital impressions have eliminated the old way of doing impressions that left most patients gagging from the goopy process. Now scanning the teeth with a digital camera allows for a comfortable patient experience. It allows the design of the porcelain restorations to be done in as little as one day.
Each porcelain restoration is handcrafted in the USA by a team of highly skilled and experienced technicians at Studio 2 Dental Designs.
Thomas J. Lambert DDS
www.smilegrandrapids.com
3300 Grand Ridge Drive - Grand Rapids
(616) 364-6490
