Cutting edge epilepsy technology

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-To say that Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is on the cutting edge of medicine would be an understatement, their latest advancement is helping epilepsy patients like never before. Today we have Dr. Jason Umfleet in studio with us to discuss their new wireless epilepsy monitor unit. EMU allows patients to be monitored by a team a medical team throughout their entire stay in the hospital.
Patients also will now be able to be monitored within the redesigned 6th floor playroom, giving children, families and caregivers a place to interact and play normally while testing is taking place.
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Wireless Epilepsy Monitoring Unit
Helendevoschildrens.org
616-267-2500