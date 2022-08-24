GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Wyoming Kentwood Chamber is so excited to host the 17th annual 28th Street Metro Cruise once again in Wyoming and Kentwood! It is a great opportunity to get out and see some awesome vehicles while also supporting the local community. This year, they’re expanding their hours in the Kentwood location and offering free spaces on both Friday and Saturday for people who want to display their classics. Come on out and explore 200 vintage vehicles, food trucks & vendors, kids activities and so much more!

>>>Take a look!

28th Street Metro Cruise

Hosted by the Wyoming Kentwood Chamber of Commerce

Friday, August 26 2PM-9PM

Saturday, August 27 11AM-9PM

616-531-5990

28thStreetMetroCruise.org