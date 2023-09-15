GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- People come from far and wide to enjoy all the fun that can be found in downtown Grand Rapids. However, there’s one experience that’s unmatched by any other and that’s the Great Lakes Pub Cruiser!

You can rent big pubs that carry up to 16 people or the smaller Hopscycles that carry up to six. Groups can tour their favorite downtown restaurants and bars, pedaling from stop to stop and enjoying the outdoors and having tons of fun! Today we’re taking you out on the Great Lakes Pub Cruiser to see what it’s all about!

Rachael is a seasoned Pub Cruiser!

>>>Take a look!

Great Lakes Pub Cruiser

514 Bond Ave. NW

616-319-1199

GreatLakesPubCruiser.com