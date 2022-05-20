GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re highlighting a series called Destin8tion West, which gives you great ideas on how to explore fun along the lakeshore. Our next story shows how you can get around the beachy town of Grand Haven on two wheels instead of four! Mopeds and e-bikes are super popular in many warm weather destination spots and that holds true for Grand Haven as well as Rachael shows us, Cruise Grand Haven allows you to explore in style!

Cruise Grand Haven

400 North Ferry Street – Grand Haven

616-607-0067

Open until Labor Day

Open 7 days a week

CruiseGrandHaven.com

Sponsored by Cruise Grand Haven.