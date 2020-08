GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you ‘re looking for a great way to get the kids out of the house and use their brains at the same time, you’ll want to head to Zeeland to check out Critter Barn!

They’re currently working on expanding and moving their Phase 1 buildings to a new farm! To find out more about this initiative or to donate, click here.

Critter Barn

9275 Adams St. – Zeeland

616-748-1110

CritterBarn.org

Sponsored by Critter Barn.