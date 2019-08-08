GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 49505 zip code was recently named the hottest real estate zip code in the country — that’s in no small part due to some awesome small businesses that have popped up in recent years. This weekend one of those businesses will celebrate its third anniversary with a big street party and you’re invited! Here to tell us more are Cailin Kelly and Bri Ross from Creston Brewery.

Creston Brewery says cheers to three years and they want to say thank to the community. There will be dancing in the street with local legends Lazy Genius and many more local artists. There will be special treats from Frosty Boy Grand Rapids and yard games!

The event is free and family friendly, so dust off your dancing shoes and come party!