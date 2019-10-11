Creating an inclusive education for all

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – An inclusive education that fosters a community of belonging for all students of all abilities, that’s the mission of a non-profit organization we want to introduce you to today. We have Elizabeth Lucas Dombrowksi, executive director of All Belong Center for Inclusive Education.

All Belong was founded as Christian Learning Center in 1979 and is widely known as the pioneer of inclusive education in Christian schools. The organization partners with schools and churches across the country, helping them to operate inclusive education strategies.

Their tagline ‘Faithfully building belonging’ professes that we work toward this mission of inclusion for persons of all abilities diligently and with the faith that God uses our efforts to transform communities. They are particularly known for inclusive education that fosters a community of belonging for students of all abilities. To do this, they come alongside schools and churches with a team of teacher consultants, church consultants, and school psychologists.

