GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – An education in science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM, can make all the difference for kids but not all children have equal access to these STEM programs.

Dr. Keli Christopher saw that need and is making it easier for students of color to succeed by creating STEM Greenhouse and she joins us today to tell us more.

At STEM Greenhouse, they believe in representation and the importance of their commitment to diversity and inclusion that’s visible all the way up to their leadership team. Children have their best chance to succeed if they have a solid STEM foundation, so STEM Greenhouse makes sure that all kids have that opportunity to get the education they deserve.

STEM Greenhouse

616-794-6665

info@STEMGreenhouse.org

STEMGreenhouse.org