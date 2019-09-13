Creating a backyard oasis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All this week, we’ve been featuring stories about landscaping projects, showing what some West Michigan homeowners have done to transform their outside spaces.

It all starts with a good plan and the designers at Harder and Warner Landscaping and Garden Center can work with you, to create spaces you’ve always dreamed of! Today’s profile is a home owned by a couple of active retirees who wanted a backyard oasis, take a look!

This backyard is a dream, who wouldn’t love an outdoor kitchen, pool, and that water feature! The designers at Harder and Warner are talented and creative, they can create a plan that works for any outdoor space. If you’d like to meet with Richard, or any of the landscape designers at Harder and Warner, get your ticket now for next Wednesday’s Wine and Design event. It’s 4 to 7pm, you’ll be able to tour the 12 acre garden center, view fun and informative tutorials and enjoy drinks and goodies!

But space is limited, so you’ll want to guarantee a spot, the event is taking place at Harder and Warner at 6464 Broadmoor in Caledonia.