GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With all the nice weather we’ve been having this summer, we are so inspired to be outside, and some people are quickly realizing that the outdoor spaces around their homes may need some changing or updating.

Everyone’s idea of outdoor fun is different and the team at Harder & Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens can take almost any dream or idea you have for your space and make it into something functional and beautiful. A good example of that is this fun project along the Thornapple River.

>>>Take a look!

Harder & Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens

6464 Broadmoor SE, Caledonia

Open 7 days a week

616-698-6910

Sponsor: Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens