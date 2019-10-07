Create tempting appetizers and cocktails at your next party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next month the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival returns for its 12th year. Today we’re giving you a sneak peek at one of this year’s chef presenters, Gina Ferwerda!

Gina is demonstrating her appetizers/cocktails that she will be doing as culinary demonstrations on the Meijer Food Stage during the festival.

You can find more of Gina’s recipes at her website.

Advanced tickets for the 12th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival may be purchased online for $15 per person and are valid for a one-time use Thursday, Friday or Saturday. A 3-Day Pass (available online in advance for $40) allows admission each day of the Festival and is intended for those who want to get the most out of their tasting experience. The 3-Day Pass is available for purchase online until November 21 at 9pm. Admission to this Festival is for those 21 or older, and valid ID is required to purchase tickets and to enter.