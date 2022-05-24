GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Your home is a reflection of who you are and the things you love. Windermere House offers furnishings to create a stylish and unique home, and perhaps save you some money in the process! Windermere House has designer and antique furnishings and gifts and it’s a unique blend of consignment, brand new, and antiques. Their inventory is always changing, making it new and fresh with every visit.

Some of the best finds can be seen on their social media pages on Facebook, it’s Windermere House Spring Lake. On Instagram, Windermere House MI. They also mention markdowns and specials on these pages, so it’s worth taking a look. Wednesdays are consignment days at Windermere House, you can bring your items in, or email them pictures if that works better.

Windermere House

304 W. Savidge

Spring Lake

Open Tuesday-Saturday

11am-5pm

616.414.5535

Sponsor: Windermere House