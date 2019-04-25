Create a beautiful landscape this spring Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Spring is here and it’s time to think about your plant and landscaping needs. The designers at Harder and Warner have the talent and ideas to make your yard dreams come true. If you would like some inspiration or maybe need to get some materials, we have the perfect place for you to visit. Of course, we're talking about Harder and Warner Landscaping and Garden Center.

Harder and Warner has a great selection of everything you need to get your outdoor living space ready for the new season! From planting materials to flowers, shrubs and trees. The trees, by the way, are grown on the property of Harder and Warner, so they are raised while being exposed to West Michigan's wild weather extremes.

Harder & Warner Landscaping & Garden Center