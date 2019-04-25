eightWest

Create a beautiful landscape this spring

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 02:05 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 02:05 PM EDT

Create a beautiful landscape this spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Spring is here and it’s time to think about your plant and landscaping needs. The designers at Harder and Warner have the talent and ideas to make your yard dreams come true. If you would like some inspiration or maybe need to get some materials, we have the perfect place for you to visit. Of course, we're talking about Harder and Warner Landscaping and Garden Center.

Harder and Warner has a great selection of everything you need to get your outdoor living space ready for the new season! From planting materials to flowers, shrubs and trees.   The trees, by the way, are grown on the property of Harder and Warner, so they are raised while being exposed to West Michigan's wild weather extremes.

Harder & Warner Landscaping & Garden Center

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries