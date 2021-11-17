CraftCo talks Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival and the products they’ll be featuring

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All this week, we’re going to preview some of the great products you can try this weekend at the Grand Rapids International Wine Beer and Food Festival!

Today, Ali from CraftCo joins us to talk about some of the great products they’re featuring this weekend.. including premium whiskies, ciders and more!

Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

Friday, November 19th & Saturday, November 20th
DeVos Place
Single Day Tickets: $20
GRWineFestival.com

Sponsored by Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival.

