Craft cocktails along the lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As many of you know, Saugatuck is a destination for some really fantastic dining, it’s also a place to find delicious craft cocktails. Every great drink starts with the best ingredients and Coppercraft Distillery is known for that. It has a tasting room and bar, situated inside a great building that’s right on the waterfront.

So whether you like bourbon or vodka or still discovering what you like best, Coppercraft is a great destination, check it out!

They have free tastings with a valid ID and they’re open 7 days a week.

The Coppercraft Tasting Room and Bar in Saugatuck are both open through November. They also have another location in Holland, with a restaurant, you can also tour the distillery there.

Coppercraft Distillery