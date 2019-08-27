Craft cocktails along the lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As many of you know, Saugatuck is a destination for some really fantastic dining, it’s also a place to find delicious craft cocktails. Every great drink starts with the best ingredients and Coppercraft Distillery is known for that. It has a tasting room and bar, situated inside a great building that’s right on the waterfront.
So whether you like bourbon or vodka or still discovering what you like best, Coppercraft is a great destination, check it out!
They have free tastings with a valid ID and they’re open 7 days a week.
The Coppercraft Tasting Room and Bar in Saugatuck are both open through November. They also have another location in Holland, with a restaurant, you can also tour the distillery there.
Coppercraft Distillery
- 340 Water St
- Saugatuck
- 184 120th Ave
- Holland
- (616) 796-8274
- info@coppercraftdistillery.com