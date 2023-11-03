GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The colder weather makes a lot of us want to get cozy with a great book. Luckily, one of our favorite guests has a new book out just in time for the holiday season.

Internationally bestselling author Wade Rouse was inspired to become an author by his grandmother, the namesake for his pen name, Viola Shipman. His grandmother sacrificed everything to give her family a better life and instilled in Rouse the values he writes so passionately about in his fiction. Coming home is a central theme in all of his novels, especially those set during the holiday season. Home for Shipman is Michigan, where all of his books are set.

In his newest holiday novel “THE WISHING BRIDGE,” a middle aged woman returns home for Christmas for the first time in years, surprising her family and the community she left behind decades earlier. Home for the holidays hits different in her Christmas-obsessed hometown of Frankenmuth, Michigan, where her family owns the world’s largest Christmas store—the very store she’s hoping to convince her parents to sell to a massive, soulless corporation.

Upcoming Events:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3 – In Person

6:00 p.m. ET

A Special Holiday Reading with The Book Cellar

Central Park Place

421 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Wade will be reading from all three of his winter novels, including “The Wishing Bridge.”

To RSVP now (limited seating), please call 616-296-0465

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7th – In Person

Launch Day Event at Forever Books!

6:30 p.m. ET

312 State Street, St. Joseph, MI 49085

To RSVP now (limited seating), please call (269) 982-1110