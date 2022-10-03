GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Couture for a Cure is Grand Rapids’ premiere fashion event — and it’s all for a great cause of supporting important research and programs at the Van Andel Institute. This year’s intimate event will feature a one-of-a-kind fashion show by Leigh’s, along with a special look at the Fall/Winter 2022 collection from world-renowned Italian brand Max Mara. Artistry™ skincare and makeup will grace the runway, with opportunities for guests to experience these on-trend products at the Artistry™ beauty bar. Although this year’s event is sold out, there are plenty of ways to get involved — including VAI’s Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory gala on Thursday, Oct. 27!

Today we have Carol Van Andel in studio, along with Kailey Hendricksma from Amway.

For more information about Couture for a Cure and other Van Andel Institute events, visit VAI.org!