eightWest

Couples working for retirement

By:

Posted: Feb 14, 2019 12:41 PM EST

Updated: Feb 14, 2019 12:41 PM EST

Couples working for retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - You and your spouse have worked hard together in marriage. You’ve put in the time and effort in at your job as well and now the time could be approaching to retire. That’s what we’re discussing today with the father-daughter team of Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward of Mattson Financial Services are in studio today to discuss key ingredients to your retirement. Mattson Financial Services provides full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. Gary and Laurel are also popular radio show hosts.

Mattson Financial has a great offer for you today. For the first 5 callers with a portfolio of $250,000 or greater, they are offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan. This will allow you to sit down with them and have them analyze where you are right now and discuss the best steps for get you ready for retirement.

Contact info:

Main Office

  • 3226 28th Street SE
  • Kentwood, MI 49512
  • Toll Free: 800-536-8907
  • Direct: 616-514-3831
  • Fax: 616-805-5348

Email: info@mattsonfinancial.com

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

eightWest
Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium

eightWest
Photo Galleries WOTV
Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019 Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries